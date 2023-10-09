High schooler arrested over alleged serial assaults against 3 teenage girls
SUWON, South Korea, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- A male high school student was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking three teenage girls purportedly with the intent of sexually assaulting them.
The Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant against the 16-year-old male suspect, whose identity was withheld, on charges of robbery, assault and attempted rape.
He is suspected of choking and attacking a teenage girl after breaking into a women's restroom at a shopping center in the city of Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on Thursday.
The suspect allegedly used violence against another teenage girl inside an elevator in an apartment block in the adjacent city of Suwon on Friday, and assaulted a third teenage girl at another apartment building on the same day.
In its ruling, the court cited the suspect's risk of flight despite his juvenile status under the criminal justice system.
The suspect's motivation behind the serial assaults was not known, but he reportedly has a previous sex crime record. He was caught at a local internet cafe in Suwon on Saturday.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
Unification ministry urges N. Korea to immediately send detained S. Koreans back home
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert redoubles calls for sturdier deterrence against N. Korean ICBM threats
-
(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans
-
BTS Jungkook to hold concert next month to celebrate first album