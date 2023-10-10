BTS Jungkook's '3D' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook reentered the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart with his latest single, "3D."

Jungkook's sophomore solo single, featuring American rapper Jack Harlow, debuted at No. 5, Billboard said Monday (U.S. time) in a preview of this week's ranking.

This makes him the first member of the K-pop septet to reach the top 10 on the Hot 100 more than once with a solo project.

BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Released July 29, "3D" is an R&B pop genre song that wittily express one's longing for an unattainable person from the perspectives of different dimensions.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

The song opens with 13.6 million streams, 3.1 million in radio airplay audience, and 87,000 physical and digital copies sold combined, according to Billboard.

In July, the BTS vocalist recorded his first top 10 on the Hot 100 as a soloist with "Seven," as the song debuted at No. 1.

Including Jungkook, all seven of the band's members have appeared on the chart with solo songs. Jimin debuted at No. 1 with his first solo single "Like Crazy" in April, becoming the first K-pop soloist to top the chart.

As a group, BTS has already scored 10 top 10s, including six No. 1s.

"3D" also arrived on the British Official Singles Chart at No. 5.

"3D" and "Seven" will be included in Jungkook's debut solo album "Golden," which will be released on Nov. 3.

