Tuesday's weather forecast

09:04 October 10, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/13 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/12 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/13 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 23/12 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 23/11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/14 Sunny 60

Jeonju 23/13 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/14 Sunny 10

Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 20

Daegu 23/14 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/16 Sunny 0

