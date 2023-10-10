Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 October 10, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/13 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 23/12 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/13 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 23/12 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 23/11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/14 Sunny 60
Jeonju 23/13 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/14 Sunny 10
Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 20
Daegu 23/14 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/16 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
Most Saved
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
Unification ministry urges N. Korea to immediately send detained S. Koreans back home
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
(LEAD) U.S. eases export controls on chip equipment for Samsung, SK factories in China
-
BTS Jungkook to hold concert next month to celebrate first album
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans