4 of 10 foreigners on Korean language visa turn into illegal immigrants
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Four out of every 10 foreigners who entered South Korea on a language study visa turned into illegal immigrants, data showed Tuesday.
Out of the total 64,904 foreigners staying in South Korea as of June after entering the country on the D-4 General Trainee Visa, 25,898, or 39.9 percent, switched into undocumented immigrants, according to the justice ministry data released by Rep. Cho Jung-hun of the Transition Korea party.
The D-4 visa is issued mostly to Korean language trainees. The justice ministry categorizes foreigners on study visas who fall out of touch with authorities or whose whereabouts become unknown as illegal immigrants.
Of the total foreign entrants on the D-4 visa, 22,760 Vietnamese people remained illegal immigrants, followed by 1,054 Uzbekistan nationals and 820 Mongolians.
Of those who entered South Korea on the D-2-1 student visa, which is issued to foreigners wishing to study for a two-year college degree, 27.3 percent, or 2,790, had turned into illegal immigrants, the data also showed.
Cho urged a review of the country's foreign student policy, saying the visa screening process for them should be carried out in a more thorough manner.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
(LEAD) U.S. eases export controls on chip equipment for Samsung, SK factories in China
-
(URGENT) Nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to enter Busan on Thursday
-
Klinsmann seeks 'hunger, chemistry' from S. Korea in bid to end Asian Cup drought