N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
All News 10:05 October 10, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official news agency said Tuesday an "important report" is coming up.
The Korean Central News Agency gave no details in the short Korean-language dispatch sent at 7:28 a.m.
As of 10 a.m., there has been no surprise announcement or report.
Tuesday is the 78th founding anniversary of the North's ruling Workers' Party.
The North has also said it would try to launch a military spy satellite in October after two failed launch attempts in May and August.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
