N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official news agency said Tuesday an "important report" is coming up.

The Korean Central News Agency gave no details in the short Korean-language dispatch sent at 7:28 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., there has been no surprise announcement or report.

Tuesday is the 78th founding anniversary of the North's ruling Workers' Party.

The North has also said it would try to launch a military spy satellite in October after two failed launch attempts in May and August.

