Less than 1 in 4 suspects of stalking crimes sentenced to jail terms
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Less than one in four suspects indicted for alleged stalking crimes have been sentenced to prison terms, whereas the number of suspended sentences and acquittals increased, data showed Tuesday.
Of the 959 people indicted for violating the Stalking Punishment Act last year, only 22.73 percent, or 218 suspects, received a prison sentence in the first trial, according to Supreme Court data released by Rep. Park Yong-jin of the main opposition Democratic Party.
Of the total, 312 suspects, or 32.53 percent, had their prison term suspended and 11 people, or 1.15 percent, were acquitted of the charges.
This year, even fewer people were sentenced to serve in jail despite a sharp increase in the number of people indicted, with just 15.51 percent, or 196 out of 1,264 people, receiving prison sentences as of June.
In the same period, a total of 445 suspects, or 35.21 percent, received suspended sentences and 18 people, or 1.42 percent, were acquitted.
Courts were also found to be passive in granting police requests to detain stalking suspects for up to a month, approving only 56.95 percent of such requests last year, according to the data.
In comparison, measures to ban the stalker from coming within 100 meters of the victim, and orders that ban contact via phone or online were approved by over 88 percent.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
