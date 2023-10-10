Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon instructs gov't to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel

All News 10:23 October 10, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Tuesday to thoroughly prepare safety measures for South Korean residents and travelers in Israel amid its escalating conflict with the Hamas militant group.

Yoon gave the instruction during a Cabinet meeting, while noting that the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could increase economic uncertainties.

"As the Israel-Palestine situation is turning into a full-scale war, I ask relevant ministries, with the foreign ministry at the center, to thoroughly prepare safety measures for our residents and travelers," he said.

South Korea on Sunday issued a special travel advisory for Israel and urged its nationals to leave via a third country.

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

