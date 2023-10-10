Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SHINee's Taemin to drop new EP

All News 10:32 October 10, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group SHINee's Taemin will release his fourth solo EP, "Guilty," on Oct. 30, the group's agency said Tuesday.

It will be the first release from the vocalist in two years and five months since "Advice" in May 2021.

The upcoming EP will have six tracks of diverse genres, including the title track "Guilty," according to SM Entertainment.

A concept photo for "Guilty," the new EP by K-pop boy group SHINee's Taemin due out on Oct. 30, provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A concept photo for "Guilty," the new EP by K-pop boy group SHINee's Taemin due out on Oct. 30, provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#SHINee #Taemin #new album #Guilty
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!