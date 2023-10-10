SHINee's Taemin to drop new EP
All News 10:32 October 10, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group SHINee's Taemin will release his fourth solo EP, "Guilty," on Oct. 30, the group's agency said Tuesday.
It will be the first release from the vocalist in two years and five months since "Advice" in May 2021.
The upcoming EP will have six tracks of diverse genres, including the title track "Guilty," according to SM Entertainment.
