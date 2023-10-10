SHINee's Taemin to drop new EP

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group SHINee's Taemin will release his fourth solo EP, "Guilty," on Oct. 30, the group's agency said Tuesday.

It will be the first release from the vocalist in two years and five months since "Advice" in May 2021.

The upcoming EP will have six tracks of diverse genres, including the title track "Guilty," according to SM Entertainment.

A concept photo for "Guilty," the new EP by K-pop boy group SHINee's Taemin due out on Oct. 30, provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

