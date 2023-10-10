Defense minister vows to push for suspension of 2018 inter-Korean military accord

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new Defense Minister Shin Won-sik vowed Tuesday to push for the suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement, citing its impact on limiting Seoul's surveillance capabilities against North Korean military activities.

Shin made the remarks in his first meeting with reporters after taking office on Saturday, noting the no-fly zone set by the agreement near the border "greatly" limits surveillance on signs of imminent North Korean provocations in the front line.

"I will push for the suspension of the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement as soon as possible," he said. "Scrapping (the agreement) requires a legal process, but I understand a suspension only requires a Cabinet approval."

Shin noted Israel could have suffered fewer losses from Hamas' recent attack if it had conducted round-the-clock surveillance with unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Our reconnaissance and surveillance assets need to watch (North Korean military activities)," he said, noting South Korea faces an even higher-intensity threat from North Korea.

The agreement, signed under the previous liberal President Moon Jae-in who sought inter-Korean reconciliation, also includes setting up a land buffer zone, where artillery drills and regiment-level field maneuvers are to be suspended, as well as maritime buffer zones, banning artillery firing and naval drills.



Defense Minister Shin Won-sik speaks during his inauguration ceremony at the defense ministry compound in central Seoul on Oct. 7, 2023, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

