World championship of League of Legends set to kick off in Seoul

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- An annual world championship of popular computer game League of Legends (LoL), one of the biggest global esports competitions, was set to kick off in Seoul on Tuesday, organizers said.

The 2023 competition will commence with an opening game between PSG.Talon and Movistar R7 at LoL Park in central Seoul later in the day, according to the game's maker Riot Games Inc.



This photo provided by Riot Games shows LoL Park in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A total of 22 teams from nine regional leagues will compete in the 13th Worlds.

From LCK, the South Korean league, four teams -- Gen.G, T1, KT Rolster and Dplus KIA -- will enter the Worlds.

Other contestants include four teams from Chinese league LPL, three teams from the North American league LCS, three from LEC, the league encompassing Europe, Middle East and Africa, two each from the Asia-Pacific league PCS and Vietnamese league VCS, and one each from Brazilian league CBLOL, Japanese league LJL and Latin American league LLA.

Quarterfinals and semifinals will take place at the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in the southeastern port city of Busan from Nov. 2-5 and Nov. 11-12, respectively.

The final will take place at Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea's largest indoor performance venue with a capacity of 20,000 spectators in southwestern Seoul, on Nov. 19.

South Korea won the inaugural title of the LoL competition at the 19th Asian Games in China last month.

LoL is a popular multiplayer online battle arena video game developed by American video game developer Riot Games in 2009, where two teams of five players battle in head-to-head combat to destroy the opponent's "nexus," a large structure deep inside the enemy base.

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)