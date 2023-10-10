SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.64 3.65

2-M 3.76 3.77

3-M 3.88 3.89

6-M 4.03 4.03

12-M 4.11 4.12



(END)