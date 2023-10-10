Seoul shares trim earlier gains late Tue. morning amid uncertainties over Israel-Palestine conflict
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains late Tuesday morning as investors assess growing market uncertainties due to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.07 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,434.80 as of 11:20 a.m. The KOSPI opened tracking a rebound in Wall Street shares.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent to 33,604.65 on Federal Reserve officials' dovish comments on rates, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite gained 0.4 percent to 13,484.24.
Traders have expected another rate hike this year due to higher-than-expected U.S. employment data in September, but the U.S. central bank said the odds for further tightening have dropped dramatically amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Institutions bought a net 420 billion won (US$312 million) worth of stocks, offsetting foreigners and individuals' stock selling valued at 410 billion won.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks traded mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.4 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 1.7 percent. Leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. jumped 3.6 percent while No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. gained 0.2 percent. Car battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 0.3 percent.
Among decliners, the country's national flag carrier Korean Air Co. fell 1.9 percent. KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., shed 0.7 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO Holdings was down 0.6 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,344.50 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 5.4 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
