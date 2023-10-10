Samsung wins 350.8 bln-won order for LNG carrier
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday it has bagged a 350.8 billion-won (US$260 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for an Asian shipper.
The vessel will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by September 2026, Samsung Heavy Industries said in a regulatory filing.
So far this year, Samsung Heavy Industries has clinched orders worth $6.6 billion to build 26 ships, or 69 percent of its 2023 target of $9.5 billion.
The ships include seven LNG carriers, two oil tankers, 16 container vessels and a floating LNG gas facility.
A company official said the firm will have no difficulty surpassing its yearly order target for the second straight year in 2023 as Qatar is slated to place large orders for LNG carriers within this year.
Samsung Heavy is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's top family-controlled conglomerate, Samsung Group, whose marquee unit is Samsung Electronics Co.
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
(URGENT) Nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to enter Busan on Thursday
-
(LEAD) U.S. eases export controls on chip equipment for Samsung, SK factories in China
-
N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas