Samsung wins 350.8 bln-won order for LNG carrier

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday it has bagged a 350.8 billion-won (US$260 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for an Asian shipper.

The vessel will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by September 2026, Samsung Heavy Industries said in a regulatory filing.

So far this year, Samsung Heavy Industries has clinched orders worth $6.6 billion to build 26 ships, or 69 percent of its 2023 target of $9.5 billion.

The ships include seven LNG carriers, two oil tankers, 16 container vessels and a floating LNG gas facility.

A company official said the firm will have no difficulty surpassing its yearly order target for the second straight year in 2023 as Qatar is slated to place large orders for LNG carriers within this year.

Samsung Heavy is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's top family-controlled conglomerate, Samsung Group, whose marquee unit is Samsung Electronics Co.



This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows a liquefied natural gas carrier that the company built. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)