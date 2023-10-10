LG Electronics Q3 operating profit up 33.5 pct to 996.7 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday estimated its third-quarter operating profit at 996.7 billion won (US$737.6 million), up 33.5 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue decreased 2.2 percent to 20.71 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 20.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

