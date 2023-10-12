UAE president postpones visit to S. Korea over 'unforeseen regional circumstances'
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has postponed his visit to South Korea planned for this month due to "unforeseen regional circumstances," South Korea's presidential office said Thursday.
Mohamed's visit would have come nine months after Yoon paid a state visit to the UAE and secured its commitment to invest US$30 billion in South Korea's nuclear power, arms and energy sectors.
"Due to unforeseen regional circumstances, we decided to postpone the visit through mutual discussions," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency, without elaborating.
The postponement appears to have been related to regional tensions caused by Palestinian militant group Hamas' surprise attack on Israel last week.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
