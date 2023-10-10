KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,300 DN 550
Shinsegae 177,800 DN 3,800
Nongshim 474,000 DN 12,000
Hyosung 59,500 DN 700
LOTTE 26,250 UP 600
POSCO FUTURE M 314,500 DN 18,500
SGBC 55,400 DN 1,300
Boryung 10,220 DN 80
ORION Holdings 15,330 DN 260
KCC 238,500 DN 7,000
SKBP 82,400 DN 1,500
AmoreG 27,150 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 188,400 DN 3,800
Yuhan 76,300 DN 800
SLCORP 30,700 DN 600
HITEJINRO 19,910 UP 80
CJ LOGISTICS 81,200 DN 1,700
DOOSAN 85,700 DN 2,400
DL 39,950 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,860 UP 70
KIA CORP. 84,100 DN 1,100
Daewoong 17,290 UP 110
SamyangFood 194,400 DN 9,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 64,900 DN 2,100
CJ CheilJedang 281,000 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 565,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,500 UP 210
KAL 20,500 DN 550
LG Corp. 83,200 UP 1,800
SamsungElec 66,400 UP 400
NHIS 10,550 UP 340
LS 92,300 DN 1,300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 80 0 UP1100
GC Corp 107,900 DN 1,200
GS E&C 12,750 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 490,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 133,000 UP 2,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,100 UP 80
SKC 70,800 DN 1,100
