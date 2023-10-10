SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LOTTE Fine Chem 58,100 UP 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,300 DN 550

Shinsegae 177,800 DN 3,800

Nongshim 474,000 DN 12,000

Hyosung 59,500 DN 700

LOTTE 26,250 UP 600

POSCO FUTURE M 314,500 DN 18,500

SGBC 55,400 DN 1,300

Boryung 10,220 DN 80

ORION Holdings 15,330 DN 260

KCC 238,500 DN 7,000

SKBP 82,400 DN 1,500

AmoreG 27,150 DN 500

HyundaiMtr 188,400 DN 3,800

Yuhan 76,300 DN 800

SLCORP 30,700 DN 600

HITEJINRO 19,910 UP 80

CJ LOGISTICS 81,200 DN 1,700

DOOSAN 85,700 DN 2,400

DL 39,950 DN 500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,860 UP 70

KIA CORP. 84,100 DN 1,100

Daewoong 17,290 UP 110

SamyangFood 194,400 DN 9,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 64,900 DN 2,100

CJ CheilJedang 281,000 DN 3,500

TaekwangInd 565,000 DN 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,500 UP 210

KAL 20,500 DN 550

LG Corp. 83,200 UP 1,800

SamsungElec 66,400 UP 400

NHIS 10,550 UP 340

LS 92,300 DN 1,300

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 80 0 UP1100

GC Corp 107,900 DN 1,200

GS E&C 12,750 DN 550

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 490,000 UP 9,000

KPIC 133,000 UP 2,200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,100 UP 80

SKC 70,800 DN 1,100

(MORE)