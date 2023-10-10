KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 234,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 132,100 UP 1,300
HMM 14,960 DN 470
HYUNDAI WIA 62,000 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 128,300 DN 4,200
Mobis 232,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 101,000 UP 2,200
S-1 58,000 UP 500
ZINUS 19,570 DN 1,430
Hanchem 164,200 DN 1,300
DWS 29,900 DN 450
KEPCO 17,640 UP 80
SamsungSecu 37,750 UP 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 7,300 DN 80
SKTelecom 49,400 UP 1,050
HyundaiElev 44,100 0
SAMSUNG SDS 137,800 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,850 UP 1,950
KUMHOTIRE 4,335 DN 170
Hanon Systems 9,090 DN 560
SK 137,800 UP 2,900
ShinpoongPharm 14,200 DN 450
Handsome 17,910 DN 180
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp387 00 UP200
Asiana Airlines 10,040 DN 10
COWAY 41,450 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,800 UP 2,000
IBK 11,400 UP 20
KOLMAR KOREA 47,400 DN 550
DONGSUH 17,400 UP 750
SamsungEng 28,300 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 106,400 UP 1,700
PanOcean 4,690 DN 35
SAMSUNG CARD 30,800 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 20,800 UP 450
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,600 UP 2,500
KT 33,550 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16560 DN530
LOTTE TOUR 10,650 DN 280
LG Uplus 10,500 UP 200
