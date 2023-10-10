LG Innotek 234,500 UP 4,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 132,100 UP 1,300

HMM 14,960 DN 470

HYUNDAI WIA 62,000 DN 700

KumhoPetrochem 128,300 DN 4,200

Mobis 232,500 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 101,000 UP 2,200

S-1 58,000 UP 500

ZINUS 19,570 DN 1,430

Hanchem 164,200 DN 1,300

DWS 29,900 DN 450

KEPCO 17,640 UP 80

SamsungSecu 37,750 UP 1,100

KG DONGBU STL 7,300 DN 80

SKTelecom 49,400 UP 1,050

HyundaiElev 44,100 0

SAMSUNG SDS 137,800 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,850 UP 1,950

KUMHOTIRE 4,335 DN 170

Hanon Systems 9,090 DN 560

SK 137,800 UP 2,900

ShinpoongPharm 14,200 DN 450

Handsome 17,910 DN 180

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp387 00 UP200

Asiana Airlines 10,040 DN 10

COWAY 41,450 UP 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 72,800 UP 2,000

IBK 11,400 UP 20

KOLMAR KOREA 47,400 DN 550

DONGSUH 17,400 UP 750

SamsungEng 28,300 DN 650

SAMSUNG C&T 106,400 UP 1,700

PanOcean 4,690 DN 35

SAMSUNG CARD 30,800 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 20,800 UP 450

LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,600 UP 2,500

KT 33,550 UP 650

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16560 DN530

LOTTE TOUR 10,650 DN 280

LG Uplus 10,500 UP 200

(MORE)