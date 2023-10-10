KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 UP 700
KT&G 85,900 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 14,800 DN 640
Doosanfc 17,980 DN 330
LG Display 12,120 UP 530
Kangwonland 14,720 UP 50
NAVER 191,200 UP 300
Kakao 41,400 DN 650
NCsoft 218,500 UP 4,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 41,900 DN 2,200
COSMAX 115,300 DN 5,900
KIWOOM 93,400 UP 900
Hanwha Ocean 28,650 DN 150
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,410 UP 20
DWEC 4,015 DN 80
KEPCO KPS 33,500 UP 700
LG H&H 423,500 DN 1,500
LGCHEM 497,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 62,800 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 35,550 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,700 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,200 UP 950
LGELECTRONICS 105,100 UP 6,900
Celltrion 140,200 UP 3,200
TKG Huchems 21,250 UP 550
JB Financial Group 10,330 UP 180
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,000 UP 1,900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,800 DN 1,000
KIH 53,900 UP 2,000
GS 39,900 UP 1,600
LIG Nex1 91,700 UP 5,500
Fila Holdings 37,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,400 DN 1,600
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,150 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,855 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 115,700 DN 300
FOOSUNG 9,790 DN 110
SK Innovation 136,300 DN 2,400
POONGSAN 34,100 UP 1,450
KBFinancialGroup 56,600 UP 800
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
