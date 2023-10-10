KFA names 22 players for Asian women's Olympic football qualifying tournament
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Tuesday announced the list of 22 players for the second round of the Asian women's Olympic football qualifying tournament in China later this month.
The roster included veteran midfielder Ji So-yun, Casey Phair, a half-Korean teenage forward, midfielders Lee Young-ju and Lee Keum-min and forward Park Eun-seon, who made her World Cup debut in 2003 as a 16-year-old.
Headed by coach Colin Bell, South Korea belongs to Group B and will face Thailand on Oct. 26, followed by North Korea on Oct. 29 and China on Nov. 1.
South Korea are the second-highest ranked team in the group at No. 17. China check in at No. 13 and Thailand are No. 44.
The second round of the Asian qualifying campaign will feature three groups of four. The top teams from each group, plus the best runner-up from the three groups, will advance to the third round.
The South Korean team will leave for Xiamen, China, on Oct. 23.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
(URGENT) Nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to enter Busan on Thursday
-
(LEAD) U.S. eases export controls on chip equipment for Samsung, SK factories in China
-
N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas