KFA names 22 players for Asian women's Olympic football qualifying tournament

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Tuesday announced the list of 22 players for the second round of the Asian women's Olympic football qualifying tournament in China later this month.

The roster included veteran midfielder Ji So-yun, Casey Phair, a half-Korean teenage forward, midfielders Lee Young-ju and Lee Keum-min and forward Park Eun-seon, who made her World Cup debut in 2003 as a 16-year-old.

Headed by coach Colin Bell, South Korea belongs to Group B and will face Thailand on Oct. 26, followed by North Korea on Oct. 29 and China on Nov. 1.

South Korea are the second-highest ranked team in the group at No. 17. China check in at No. 13 and Thailand are No. 44.

The second round of the Asian qualifying campaign will feature three groups of four. The top teams from each group, plus the best runner-up from the three groups, will advance to the third round.

The South Korean team will leave for Xiamen, China, on Oct. 23.



