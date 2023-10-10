No. of foreign drug convicts nearly triples in past 4 yrs

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The number of foreigners convicted of drug crimes nearly tripled in the past four years, data showed Tuesday.

From 2018-22, the number of foreign drug convicts reached a total of 6,423 after registering a steady rise each year, according to the National Police Agency data released by Rep. Lee Sang-min of the Democratic Party.

Since reaching 596 in 2018, the figure increased to 1,072 in 2019, 1,428 in 2020 and 1,606 in 2021 to nearly triple to 1,721 in 2022 in only four years.

Drug convicts had represented 4.99 percent of all foreign criminals as of 2022, up from 1.71 percent in 2018.

"Measures to resolve drug issues should be formed before the right moment passes," Lee said.



Rep. Lee Sang-min of the Democratic Party (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)