(LEAD) Opposition party on track to win in crucial local by-election
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The candidate from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) was on track to win a crucial local by-election in Seoul early Thursday, according to provisional results, with his rival conceding defeat even before the final results came.
The election for the head of Gangseo Ward in southern Seoul is considered a key barometer of voter sentiment ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April next year.
With 60.79 percent of the votes counted, Jin Kyo-hoon of the DP had 60.44 percent, while his rival from the ruling People Power Party (PPP), Kim Tae-woo, had 35.62 percent, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).
As Kim was far behind Jin, he conceded defeat in the high-stakes by-election.
"I feel sorry that I could not respond to the backing of those who supported me," he said in a statement. "I also extend my appreciation to people in my camp who did their utmost despite the difficult circumstances."
Final official results are expected to be announced later in the day.
Although the election will only decide who will become one of Seoul's 25 ward chiefs, it has gained much attention, with the turnout for the two-day advance voting recording the highest ever in the country's by-election history.
During the early voting on Friday and Saturday, 113,313 out of the 500,603 eligible voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 22.64 percent, the NEC said.
A total of six candidates were running in the by-election, including Kim, a former ward chief, and Jin, a former deputy chief of the national police.
The by-election took place after Kim was removed from the top post of the ward office in May due to a suspended prison sentence for leaking secrets he gained while working for a special inspection team under former President Moon Jae-in.
Although the seat was vacated due to Kim's conviction, the PPP named him as its candidate after a special presidential pardon in August, which reinstated his right to run in elections.
Rival parties have each made a final plea for voters' support for their respective candidates, with the PPP saying Kim is the right person who will be working for the Gangseo constituency.
The DP, meanwhile, has appealed for support for Jin, arguing that winning the seat will serve as an opportunity to showcase judgment of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
