Biden slams Hamas attack as 'pure, unadulterated evil,' reaffirms support for Israel

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday denounced the Hamas militant group's attack on Israel last week as "pure, unadulterated evil" and reiterated America's pledge to "stand with Israel."

In a televised address, Biden launched a diatribe against the militant group as its attack on Saturday reignited the conflict with Israel, which has left more than 1,800 people dead, including at least 14 U.S. citizens.

The president stressed that his administration is "surging" additional military assistance, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish Israel's Iron Dome interception system, so as to ensure the country can defend its cities and citizens.

"There are moments in this life, I mean this literally, when a pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world. The people of Israel lived through one such moment this," Biden said with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken standing behind him at the White House.

"This was an act of sheer evil. More than 1,000 civilians just got slaughtered. Among them at least 14 American citizens, he added.



Biden reaffirmed America's commitment to supporting Israel, a country that has long lived with the threats of such armed attacks.

"We must be crystal clear. We stand with Israel," he said. "We will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack ... There's no justification for terrorism. There's no excuse."

The president warned against those who may seek to exploit the conflict to their advantage.

"Let me say again. Any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word. Don't," he said.

Apparently mindful of the political polarization at home, Biden called for national unity over the issue while cautioning against any domestic acts of hatred.

"This is not about party or politics. It's about the security of our world and security of the United States of America," he said. "There is no place for hate in America, not against Jews, not against Muslims just not against anybody will reject this terrorism."

