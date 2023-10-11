Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 October 11, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'CSAT elective subjects' to disappear, starting with current 8th graders (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- CSAT elective subjects to be scrapped; high school grading to transition to 5-tier system (Kookmin Daily)
-- CSAT subjects to be identical, beginning with current 8th graders (Donga Ilbo)
-- CSAT elective subjects to be removed, starting with current 8th graders (Seoul Shinmun)
-- CSAT elective subjects to be dropped, beginning with current 8th graders (Segye Times)
-- CSAT to remove elective subjects after being in place for 23 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Elective subjects to be scrapped; CSAT to transition to common subject system (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Israeli advance imminent; Hamas threatens to execute hostages (Hankyoreh)
-- 5-tier high school grading system to be implemented; CSAT elective subjects to be removed, beginning with current 8th graders (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Consumption returns as daily card payments reach 3 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nobel laureate says S. Korea's older generation, companies need to change to solve low birthrate (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Israel-Hamas conflict sparks inflation fears (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Israel strikes downtown Gaza, mobilizes 300,000 reservists (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul urged to boost readiness against Hamas-like NK ambush (Korea Times)
