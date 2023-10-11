192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- A total of 192 South Korean nationals returned home early Wednesday from Israel, where tensions are escalating amid an armed conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

A Korean Air plane carrying them arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 6:08 a.m., after departing from Tel Aviv at 1:45 p.m. the previous day (local time).

It is the first flight that has brought South Koreans back home since the conflict erupted Saturday when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.



South Koreans arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from Israel on Oct. 11, 2023, amid escalating tensions after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state. (Yonhap)

