192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack
All News 07:39 October 11, 2023
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- A total of 192 South Korean nationals returned home early Wednesday from Israel, where tensions are escalating amid an armed conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
A Korean Air plane carrying them arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 6:08 a.m., after departing from Tel Aviv at 1:45 p.m. the previous day (local time).
It is the first flight that has brought South Koreans back home since the conflict erupted Saturday when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.
