Big firms' cash holdings jump in H1 amid biz uncertainty

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Major companies in South Korea saw their cash holdings surge nearly 27 percent in the first half of 2023 from a year earlier as they were reluctant to invest amid economic uncertainty, data showed Wednesday.

The combined cash and cash equivalents held by 278 out of the country's top 500 firms by sales came to 294.8 trillion won (US$219 billion) as of end-June, up 62.2 trillion won, or 26.8 percent, from a year earlier, according to the data from corporate tracker CEO Score.

Their cash holdings rose at a much faster pace than retained earnings, which increased 4.7 percent, or 52.9 trillion won, to 1,189.2 trillion won over the cited period.

Retained earnings refer to accumulated earnings held by a company after taxes and dividends are paid out. The reserves also include capital surpluses.



The jump in their first-half cash holdings came as those large businesses remained cautious about new investment amid heightened uncertainty stemming from an economic slowdown, the industry tracker said.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics Co. held the largest amount of cash at 79.9 trillion won at the end of June, up 102 percent, or 40.3 trillion won, from a year earlier.

Samsung accounted for 64.8 percent of the overall gain in those firms' cash holdings over the one-year period.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor Co. and seven other companies saw their cash holdings expand by more than 1 trillion won over the cited period, with Hyundai Motor's cash jumping 29 percent to 20.8 trillion won.

In contrast, top container shipper HMM Co. and telecom behemoth KT Corp. saw their cash holdings shrink by more than 1 trillion won during the period, according to CEO Score.

The South Korean economy, Asia's fourth-largest, remained in the doldrums in the first half of the year because of slumping exports and sluggish domestic demand.

(END)