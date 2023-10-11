Today in Korean history
Oct. 12
1897 -- The Daehan Empire is established, with King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty becoming its emperor.
1923 -- Ferry service opens between the ports of Masan, Korea, and Osaka, Japan.
1949 -- South Korea establishes its Air Force.
1962 -- North Korea signs a border treaty with China.
1980 -- A monument is set up on Jeju Island in memory of Hendrick Hamel, a Dutch seaman who became the first Westerner to write about Korea after he was shipwrecked on the island in the 17th century.
1982 -- The OB Bears defeat the Samsung Lions to become the first champions of the South Korean pro baseball league.
1985 -- A test-tube baby is born in South Korea for the first time by a team from Seoul National University.
1987 -- The National Assembly passes a revision of the Constitution to establish free presidential elections.
1992 -- South Korea's first domestically made submarine, the 1,200-ton-class Icheon, is christened.
2015 -- South Korea announces its plan to reintroduce state history textbooks for secondary school students.
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.