Samsung Electronics Q3 operating profit down 77.9 pct to 2.4 tln won

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday its estimated third-quarter operating profit reached 2.4 trillion won (US$1.8 billion), down 77.9 percent from a year earlier.

Sales decreased 12.7 percent to 67 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 30.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

