Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 October 11, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/13 Cloudy 0
Incheon 23/15 Cloudy 0
Suwon 23/12 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 23/13 Sunny 10
Daejeon 23/12 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 22/09 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 22/13 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 24/12 Sunny 10
Gwangju 24/13 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 10
Daegu 23/12 Sunny 10
Busan 24/16 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
Most Saved
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.