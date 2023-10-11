Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:06 October 11, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/13 Cloudy 0

Incheon 23/15 Cloudy 0

Suwon 23/12 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 23/13 Sunny 10

Daejeon 23/12 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 22/09 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 22/13 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 24/12 Sunny 10

Gwangju 24/13 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 10

Daegu 23/12 Sunny 10

Busan 24/16 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!