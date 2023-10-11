Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Exports down 1.7 pct during first 10 days of Oct.

09:23 October 11, 2023



SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 1.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of October, data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments reached US$11.59 billion in the Oct. 1-10 period, compared with $11.79 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Per-day exports, however, advanced 9.2 percent on-year during the cited period, it added.

Imports grew 8.4 percent on-year to $16.93 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.34 billion.

Exports fell for the 12th month in a row in September on aggressive monetary tightening by the United States and other major economies and a global economic slowdown, but the country reported a trade surplus for the fourth straight month on falling energy imports.

The government expected a turnaround in exports as early as October as global demand for South Korean semiconductors has shown signs of recovering and has vowed all-out efforts to support exporters.

Containers are being unloaded from ships at a port in the southeastern city of Busan in this file photo taken Aug. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

