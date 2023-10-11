(2nd LD) Exports fall 1.7 pct in Oct. 1-10 on weak chips demand
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead to highlight weak chip exports; ADDS more details throughout)
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 1.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of October due mainly to weak global demand for semiconductors and fewer working days, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments reached US$11.59 billion in the Oct. 1-10 period, compared with $11.79 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Per-day exports, however, advanced 9.2 percent on-year to $2.57 billion during the cited period.
It is the first time since September last year that the country's per-day exports logged an on-year growth.
The number of working days during the 10-day period came to four and half days, with the comparable figure for last year coming to five.
Imports grew 8.4 percent on-year to $16.93 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.34 billion.
In detail, exports of semiconductors, a key export item, slid 5.4 percent to $2.11 billion.
But global demand for South Korean petroleum products soared 45.2 percent to $1.52 billion and auto exports logged a 14.7 percent increase to $1.08 billion.
By destination, exports to China fell 4.2 percent to $2.86 billion. China is the biggest trading partner of South Korea.
Exports to Vietnam inched down 0.9 percent to $1.27 billion and those to the European Union tumbled 27.3 percent $1.03 billion.
But shipments to the United States climbed 14.7 percent to $1.88 billion while those to Japan went up 12.3 percent $592 million, the data showed.
Exports fell for the 12th month in a row in September on aggressive monetary tightening by the United States and other major economies and a global economic slowdown, but the country reported a trade surplus for the fourth straight month on falling energy imports.
The government expected a turnaround in exports as early as October as global demand for South Korean semiconductors has shown signs of recovering and has vowed all-out efforts to support exporters.
As of Tuesday, the country's trade deficit so far this year stood at $25.03 billion.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to arrive in Busan this week
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas