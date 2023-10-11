S. Korea discusses critical minerals supply at U.S.-led forum in Britain

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has taken part in a U.S.-led multilateral meeting on the global critical minerals supply chain and discussed ways of cooperation to promote "responsible investment," the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Kang Jae-kwon, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, attended the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) in London on Tuesday (local time), co-headed by Jose Fernandez, U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, and Nusrat Ghani, British minister of state for industry and economic security.

The participants at the meeting agreed that cooperation between the public and private sectors are essential for a stable and sustainable supply of critical minerals that are vital to technological advancement and green energy transition, the ministry said.

At the meeting, Kang introduced cases in which South Korean energy companies have been engaged in mining projects in regions like Southeast Asia in a way that would help create added value to the producing countries, stressing the importance of building trust and partnership.

The MSP was launched in 2022 by the United States to strengthen the global supply of critical minerals, such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, and promote related investment. It consists of 13 members, including Japan, Canada, France and Australia, and the European Union.

The alliance is largely seen as a partnership that also aims to reduce the risk of dependence on China for the sourcing of raw materials.



This photo, provided by South Korea's foreign ministry, shows the chief delegates to the Minerals Security Partnership, a U.S.-led initiative on ensuring the global mineral supply chain, at their meeting in London on Oct. 10, 2023 (local time). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

