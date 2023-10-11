Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 yrs: data
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 40,000 South Koreans took their own lives over the past three years, with the suicide rate increasing among the younger generation, data showed Wednesday.
A total of 39,453 people killed themselves from 2020 to 2022, according to data from the health ministry and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency submitted to Rep. Baek Jong-hean of the ruling People Power Party.
The tally was greater than the 32,156 COVID-19 deaths recorded over the same period.
The suicide rate has slightly decreased over the past five years to 25.2 people per population of 100,000 in 2022, but the suicide rate of teenagers and those in their 20s has been showing an upward trend.
The teenage suicide rate rose from 5.8 per 100,000 individuals in 2018 to 7.2 in 2022, while the rate for those in their 20s rose from 17.6 to 21.4 over the same period.
The number of suicide attempts also increased.
Last year, 36,754 people visited an emergency room after hurting themselves or trying to take their own lives, up 68 percent from 21,875 in 2012.
"The government should declare suicide as a national disaster and put in all-out efforts to fight it," Baek said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to arrive in Busan this week
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas