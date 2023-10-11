Overseas availability of official Korean language test to double next year

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Overseas availability of the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK), a proficiency test for non-native Korean speakers, will double to eight test sessions next year, the education ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry announced the plan as part of its broader strategy to help expand the number of foreign students studying in South Korea, addressing complaints about a limited TOPIK testing schedule overseas.

According to the 2024 TOPIK testing schedule released by the ministry, a total of nine test sessions have been set for next year, including eight that will be held simultaneously in South Korea and overseas locations.

Only four overseas TOPIK test sessions had been scheduled for 2023.

TOPIK, introduced in 1997, is used by non-native Korean speakers when applying for admission to universities or employment in South Korea.

The annual number of TOPIK takers surpassed the 400,000 mark for the first time this year amid growing global interest in South Korea and its language.

The education ministry said it also plans to expand availability of the paper-based TOPIK testing to more than 90 countries next year and internet-based testing to 10 countries.

"The ministry plans to dramatically expand overseas (TOPIK) testing in countries like Vietnam, Indonesia and India where the demand for studying in South Korea is growing," a ministry official said.



A Korean language class is in session at a high school in Paris, France, on March 27, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

