SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.63 3.64

2-M 3.75 3.76

3-M 3.88 3.88

6-M 4.02 4.03

12-M 4.10 4.11



(END)