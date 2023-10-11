The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



------------------

(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics tips Q3 operating profit to plunge 78 pct on semiconductor losses

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. predicted Wednesday its operating profit for the third quarter is likely to drop 78 percent on year, as losses from its semiconductor business continued amid a global downturn of the chip industry.

The world's biggest maker of memory chips expected a third-quarter operating profit of 2.4 trillion won (US$1.8 billion), down 77.9 percent from a year ago, Samsung Electronics said in a regulatory filing.



------------------

Yoon's approval rating at 34.2 pct as parliamentary elections 6 months away: Yonhap News survey

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating remains almost unchanged at 34.2 percent from a month ago, according to a survey conducted jointly by Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV on Wednesday.

The survey also showed that the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) would secure 32.6 percent and 31.3 percent of the vote, respectively, if the parliamentary elections scheduled for next April were held tomorrow.



------------------

(LEAD) S. Korea logs current account surplus for 4th month in August

SEOUL -- South Korea logged a current account surplus for the fourth straight month in August on the back of a widened trade surplus and increased interest income from overseas, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$4.81 billion in August, following the surplus of $3.74 billion the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).



------------------

(LEAD) Gangseo Ward chief by-election kicks off

SEOUL -- The by-election for the chief of Seoul's key district kicked off Wednesday, with the result expected to serve as a key barometer of voter sentiment ahead of the parliamentary elections slated for April next year.

Eligible voters in Gangseo Ward started casting their ballots at polling stations at 6 a.m., according to the National Election Commission (NEC). The voting is to run until 8:00 p.m.



------------------

Defense chief inspects unit overseeing anti-artillery operations to check readiness against N.K. threats

SEOUL -- Defense Minister Shin Won-sik called Wednesday for "completely destroying" enemy firepower capabilities in case of a provocation as he inspected an Army unit tasked with overseeing operations to neutralize North Korean artillery.

Shin made the remarks during his visit to the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, 42 kilometers south of Seoul, after Hamas' surprise rocket attack on Israel renewed concerns in South Korea over Seoul's capabilities to counter a potential attack from North Korea.



------------------

(LEAD) Veterans ministry recommends immediate halt to projects commemorating late communist composer

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The patriots and veterans affairs ministry officially recommended an immediate halt Wednesday to projects commemorating Korean-born Chinese composer Jeong Yul-seong, citing his record in fighting against South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Jeong, also known by his Chinese name Zheng Lucheng, is revered in China and North Korea for composing many of their military songs, but he has become a target of intense criticism from conservatives in recent months as the Gwangju city government pushes for commemorative projects for the native of the city.



------------------

(LEAD) 192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack

SEOUL -- A total of 192 South Korean nationals returned home early Wednesday from Israel, where tensions are escalating amid an armed conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

A Korean Air plane carrying them arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 6:08 a.m., after departing from Tel Aviv at 1:45 p.m. the previous day (local time).



------------------

(LEAD) LG Energy Solution flags 40 pct jump in Q3 operating profit

SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd., South Korea's leading car battery maker, said Wednesday its estimated operating profit jumped 40 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, helped by strong demand in the United States.

Operating profit in the three months ended in September jumped to 731.2 billion won (US$545 million) from 521.9 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.



------------------

(LEAD) (News Focus) Israel-Hamas conflict could nudge N. Korean issue onto back burner: experts

WASHINGTON -- The reigniting of the Israel-Hamas conflict, coupled with Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, could shift the United States' attention further away from North Korea's nuclear quandary, analysts said Tuesday.

The conflict flared up following the Palestinian militant group's deadly surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, as Washington's stated commitment to diplomacy with Pyongyang has fallen on deaf years amid the North's unceasing drive for nuclear armament.



------------------

Xdinary Heroes to release new album 'Livelock'

SEOUL -- K-pop boy group Xdinary Heroes will put out its fourth EP, "Livelock," on Wednesday, the group's agency said.

Xdinary Heroes made its debut in December 2021 with its first digital single, "Happy Death Day," as the first boy group from JYP Entertainment in six years. It consists of six members -- drummer Gun-il, keyboardists Jungsu and O.de, guitarists Gaon and Junhan, and bassist Jooyeon.

(END)