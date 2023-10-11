Listed firms' market cap rises about 15 pct this year

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The market value of listed companies in South Korea swelled nearly 15 percent in the first nine months of the year, with global tech giant Samsung Electronics retaining its top-cap status, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.

The market capitalization of those firms listed on the country's main and secondary bourses came to a combined 2,306 trillion won (US$1.71 trillion) as of end-September, up 14.7 percent, or about 295 trillion won, from the start of the year, according to the Korea CXO Institute.

Yet the amount was down from 2,388 trillion won three months earlier amid a bearish stock market.

The number of companies with a market cap of 1 trillion won or more stood at 251, up from 228 in early January. A total of 55 companies saw their market caps rise by more than 1 trillion won over the cited period.

The tally excludes the value of preferred shares issued by those companies.

Samsung Electronics had the largest market value of 408.3 trillion won as of end-September, up slightly over 77 trillion won from the start of the year. It was the largest increase among listed firms during the nine-month period.

Chip giant SK hynix posted the second-largest expansion with 28.4 trillion won, trailed by steel behemoth POSCO Holdings with 22.2 trillion won.

The market cap of EcoPro, a leading South Korean producer of secondary battery materials, soared to 23.9 trillion won from 2.8 trillion won.

In contrast, biotech titan Samsung Biologics Co. saw its market value tumble by 10.4 trillion won over the cited period, with leading chemicals maker LG Chem and battery giant Samsung SDI losing 7.6 trillion won and 6.2 trillion won, respectively.





