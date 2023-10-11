Unionized workers of Kia to hold partial strike as wage talks stall
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Wednesday it will launch partial strikes through next week as wage talks with the company stalled.
The union said it will stage an eight-hour walkout Thursday and Friday. Another eight-hour strike will be planned for three days starting next Tuesday, with a 12-hour walkout planned for Oct. 20.
The move by Kia's union came as unionized workers of Hyundai Motor Co. voted last month to accept this year's wage deal, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year.
The unionized workers of Hyundai accepted the deal to help the company ride out increasing uncertainties, such as the extended Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices and high consumer prices, company officials said.
