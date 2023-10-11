BLACKPINK's Jennie unveils live performance video for jazz version 'You & Me'
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK released a video of her live performance of the jazz version of her latest solo single, "You & Me," the group's agency said Wednesday.
The video shows Jennie performing live the song's jazz arrangement version, which was featured on the stage of a Chanel fashion show in June.
Jennie, in the video clip, showed off her unique voice on top of the gentle piano melody, performing with rich emotions against the backdrop of a mysterious full moon.
Released Friday, the original version of "You & Me" topped the iTunes' Top Songs charts in 60 countries around the world without any special promotional activities.
