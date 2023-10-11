(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage

By Woo Jae-yeon

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Lego artist Colin Jin spent countless hours shifting through his Lego bricks, as if playing a treasure hunt, to find the perfect piece to build a traditional Korean music performance.

His recreation of performing "Jongmyo Jeryeak," the majestic orchestral music for regular royal rituals at Jongmyo, the Joseon royal mausoleum, finally went on display after 18 months at Moryham Exhibition Center in Seoul.

"It was really challenging to find the right pieces, not to mention express the colors and details," the artist said during an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

"As the saying goes, the straight line belongs to men and the curved one to God. I feel thrilled and content to be able to express the Korean curve with Lego bricks," he said.



Colin Jin's recreation of performing "Jongmyo Jeryeak," the majestic orchestral music for regular royal rituals at Jongmyo, the Joseon royal mausoleum, is seen in this photo provided by the artist on Oct. 11, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

His first solo exhibition, Colin Jin's HEstorical Lego, offers a wide array of artworks that recreate traditional Korean dance moves, dining tables, masks and books, among many others, using Lego pieces scoured from pre-made Lego sets.

The 49-year-old artist found the pure lack of Lego sets that represent Korean history and culture very disappointing, while there are many Japanese and Chinese culture-themed Lego sets available, he said.

"There is the Sungnyemun Lego model, launched back in 2012, but it is very simple and not sophisticated. It had soon even gone out of production," he said.

The historic gate Sungnyemun, built in the 14th century, also known as Namdaemun, is South Korea's National Treasure No. 1.

The Sungnyemun set was part of the Lego Architecture series for iconic architecture around the world. It was officially launched in the Danish Pavilion at the EXPO 2012 exhibition in the southwestern port city of Yeosu.



Colin Jin's Lego artwork is on display at Moryham Exhibition Center in Seoul on Oct. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

As a child, Colin Jin enjoyed an abundance of toys, even from overseas, to play with, thanks to his dad who ran a toy company.

"I remember my dad always busy with his work. After all, his generation focused more on being a good provider than being a dad who plays with their children," he said.

The young Colin Jin often played alone, making toys on his own using various materials like wood and paper. He learned a lot while building and dismantling Lego sets to eventually create a new world of his own, he said.

After becoming a dad himself, he was determined to spend more time with his daughter, building -- not just buying -- Lego sets for her. Objects on display include the Lego artworks that he created for his daughter, like a purse, pencil case and lamp.

While he was very "nervous" to show his Lego creations to the public, which he used to make for fun for his daughter and wife, rendering Korean cultural heritage in brick form has given him a new sense of purpose, he said.

"I hope my works can pique the interest of the Lego company and eventually encourage it to make more products related to Korean culture," he said.

"After all, Lego can serve as a great tool to promote Korean culture, as it is enjoyed worldwide by children and adults alike."



A Korean mask created by Colin Jin is on display at Moryham Exhibition Center in Seoul on Oct. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

