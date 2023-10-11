KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LS ELECTRIC 85,400 UP 400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 132,400 UP 300
S-1 56,600 DN 1,400
SKC 72,500 UP 1,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,110 UP 10
KumhoPetrochem 131,800 UP 3,500
ZINUS 20,500 UP 930
SamsungHvyInd 7,740 UP 450
LG Innotek 237,000 UP 2,500
Hanchem 171,500 UP 7,300
HyundaiMipoDock 77,100 UP 800
HANWHA AEROSPACE 103,600 UP 2,600
HMM 15,030 UP 70
IS DONGSEO 27,800 UP 550
Mobis 233,000 UP 500
S-Oil 74,700 DN 1,100
KorZinc 482,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI WIA 62,200 UP 200
Yuhan 79,500 UP 3,200
SLCORP 31,300 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 80,400 DN 800
DOOSAN 86,200 UP 500
KPIC 133,800 UP 800
Ottogi 371,500 UP 3,500
POSCO Holdings 507,000 UP 14,000
DB INSURANCE 89,100 UP 100
GS Retail 22,800 UP 300
SamsungElec 68,200 UP 1,800
LS 93,100 UP 800
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES116 00 0 UP3200
NHIS 10,550 0
GC Corp 109,300 UP 1,400
GS E&C 13,050 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 511,000 UP 21,000
DL 40,500 UP 550
KIA CORP. 84,500 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,900 UP 40
SK hynix 119,200 DN 300
Youngpoong 507,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,650 DN 150
(MORE)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to arrive in Busan this week
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
-
N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas