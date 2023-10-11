SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LS ELECTRIC 85,400 UP 400

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 132,400 UP 300

S-1 56,600 DN 1,400

SKC 72,500 UP 1,700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,110 UP 10

KumhoPetrochem 131,800 UP 3,500

ZINUS 20,500 UP 930

SamsungHvyInd 7,740 UP 450

LG Innotek 237,000 UP 2,500

Hanchem 171,500 UP 7,300

HyundaiMipoDock 77,100 UP 800

HANWHA AEROSPACE 103,600 UP 2,600

HMM 15,030 UP 70

IS DONGSEO 27,800 UP 550

Mobis 233,000 UP 500

S-Oil 74,700 DN 1,100

KorZinc 482,000 DN 5,000

HYUNDAI WIA 62,200 UP 200

Yuhan 79,500 UP 3,200

SLCORP 31,300 UP 600

CJ LOGISTICS 80,400 DN 800

DOOSAN 86,200 UP 500

KPIC 133,800 UP 800

Ottogi 371,500 UP 3,500

POSCO Holdings 507,000 UP 14,000

DB INSURANCE 89,100 UP 100

GS Retail 22,800 UP 300

SamsungElec 68,200 UP 1,800

LS 93,100 UP 800

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES116 00 0 UP3200

NHIS 10,550 0

GC Corp 109,300 UP 1,400

GS E&C 13,050 UP 300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 511,000 UP 21,000

DL 40,500 UP 550

KIA CORP. 84,500 UP 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,900 UP 40

SK hynix 119,200 DN 300

Youngpoong 507,000 DN 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 35,650 DN 150

(MORE)