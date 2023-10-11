KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,100 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 257,500 DN 5,000
Kogas 23,800 DN 250
HANALL BIOPHARMA 39,450 UP 2,400
Hanwha 23,950 UP 150
DB HiTek 51,100 UP 1,500
CJ 79,600 DN 200
DWS 31,000 UP 1,100
KEPCO 17,650 UP 10
SamsungSecu 37,350 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 7,490 UP 190
SKTelecom 48,900 DN 500
HyundaiElev 44,800 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 138,700 UP 900
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,600 UP 750
KUMHOTIRE 4,360 UP 25
Hanon Systems 9,060 DN 30
SK 147,300 UP 9,500
ShinpoongPharm 14,190 DN 10
Handsome 18,260 UP 350
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp402 00 UP1500
Asiana Airlines 10,090 UP 50
COWAY 40,800 DN 650
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,500 DN 300
Kumyang 111,000 UP 8,000
Daesang 19,360 UP 380
LX INT 26,300 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 11,700 UP 320
Hyundai M&F INS 32,900 DN 700
YoulchonChem 30,900 UP 700
LG Energy Solution 492,000 UP 33,500
HtlShilla 73,000 UP 500
Hanmi Science 34,450 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 138,600 UP 4,200
Hanssem 51,700 DN 600
F&F 101,800 DN 3,700
HDKSOE 104,800 UP 3,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 29,300 UP 2,250
MS IND 17,360 UP 360
SKNetworks 5,750 DN 20
(MORE)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to arrive in Busan this week
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
-
N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas