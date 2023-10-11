Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 October 11, 2023

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,100 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 257,500 DN 5,000
Kogas 23,800 DN 250
HANALL BIOPHARMA 39,450 UP 2,400
Hanwha 23,950 UP 150
DB HiTek 51,100 UP 1,500
CJ 79,600 DN 200
DWS 31,000 UP 1,100
KEPCO 17,650 UP 10
SamsungSecu 37,350 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 7,490 UP 190
SKTelecom 48,900 DN 500
HyundaiElev 44,800 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 138,700 UP 900
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,600 UP 750
KUMHOTIRE 4,360 UP 25
Hanon Systems 9,060 DN 30
SK 147,300 UP 9,500
ShinpoongPharm 14,190 DN 10
Handsome 18,260 UP 350
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp402 00 UP1500
Asiana Airlines 10,090 UP 50
COWAY 40,800 DN 650
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,500 DN 300
Kumyang 111,000 UP 8,000
Daesang 19,360 UP 380
LX INT 26,300 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 11,700 UP 320
Hyundai M&F INS 32,900 DN 700
YoulchonChem 30,900 UP 700
LG Energy Solution 492,000 UP 33,500
HtlShilla 73,000 UP 500
Hanmi Science 34,450 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 138,600 UP 4,200
Hanssem 51,700 DN 600
F&F 101,800 DN 3,700
HDKSOE 104,800 UP 3,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 29,300 UP 2,250
MS IND 17,360 UP 360
SKNetworks 5,750 DN 20
(MORE)

