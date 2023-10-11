KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ORION Holdings 15,320 DN 10
KCC 242,000 UP 3,500
SKBP 83,000 UP 600
AmoreG 26,900 DN 250
HyundaiMtr 189,400 UP 1,000
Daewoong 17,600 UP 310
SamyangFood 193,400 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 67,500 UP 2,600
CJ CheilJedang 281,500 UP 500
TaekwangInd 581,000 UP 16,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,540 UP 40
KAL 20,450 DN 50
LG Corp. 83,800 UP 600
POSCO FUTURE M 341,000 UP 26,500
Boryung 10,360 UP 140
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,550 UP 250
Shinsegae 178,400 UP 600
Nongshim 468,000 DN 6,000
SGBC 55,700 UP 300
Hyosung 60,000 UP 500
LOTTE 26,250 0
GCH Corp 14,790 UP 430
LotteChilsung 134,600 DN 1,400
COSMOCHEM 39,250 UP 3,050
HITEJINRO 19,910 0
IBK 11,450 UP 50
DONGSUH 17,680 UP 280
SamsungEng 28,550 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 106,800 UP 400
PanOcean 4,490 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 20,600 DN 200
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,200 DN 400
KT 33,500 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16700 UP140
LOTTE TOUR 10,650 0
LG Uplus 10,340 DN 160
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,800 DN 900
KIWOOM 107,500 UP 14,100
