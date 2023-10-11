KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 86,700 UP 800
Doosan Enerbility 15,210 UP 410
Doosanfc 18,450 UP 470
LG Display 12,580 UP 460
Kangwonland 14,930 UP 210
NAVER 193,000 UP 1,800
HANATOUR SERVICE 42,950 UP 1,050
COSMAX 113,000 DN 2,300
Kakao 42,650 UP 1,250
OCI Holdings 98,600 UP 10,900
NCsoft 227,500 UP 9,000
Hanwha Ocean 29,600 UP 950
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,650 UP 240
DWEC 4,060 UP 45
KEPCO KPS 33,500 0
LG H&H 421,500 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 518,000 UP 20,500
KEPCO E&C 64,300 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 35,500 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,950 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,450 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 106,600 UP 1,500
Celltrion 140,900 UP 700
TKG Huchems 21,600 UP 350
JB Financial Group 10,330 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,300 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,500 DN 300
KIH 53,200 DN 700
GS 39,550 DN 350
LIG Nex1 91,100 DN 600
Fila Holdings 36,950 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,700 DN 1,700
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,550 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,850 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 113,900 DN 1,800
FOOSUNG 10,380 UP 590
SK Innovation 142,800 UP 6,500
POONGSAN 34,350 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 55,600 DN 1,000
Hansae 19,500 UP 730
(MORE)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to arrive in Busan this week
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
-
N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas