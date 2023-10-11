KT&G 86,700 UP 800

Doosan Enerbility 15,210 UP 410

Doosanfc 18,450 UP 470

LG Display 12,580 UP 460

Kangwonland 14,930 UP 210

NAVER 193,000 UP 1,800

HANATOUR SERVICE 42,950 UP 1,050

COSMAX 113,000 DN 2,300

Kakao 42,650 UP 1,250

OCI Holdings 98,600 UP 10,900

NCsoft 227,500 UP 9,000

Hanwha Ocean 29,600 UP 950

HD Hyundai Infracore 9,650 UP 240

DWEC 4,060 UP 45

KEPCO KPS 33,500 0

LG H&H 421,500 DN 2,000

LGCHEM 518,000 UP 20,500

KEPCO E&C 64,300 UP 1,500

ShinhanGroup 35,500 DN 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,950 UP 250

HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,450 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 106,600 UP 1,500

Celltrion 140,900 UP 700

TKG Huchems 21,600 UP 350

JB Financial Group 10,330 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 117,300 UP 1,300

HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,500 DN 300

KIH 53,200 DN 700

GS 39,550 DN 350

LIG Nex1 91,100 DN 600

Fila Holdings 36,950 DN 250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,700 DN 1,700

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,550 DN 600

HANWHA LIFE 2,850 DN 5

AMOREPACIFIC 113,900 DN 1,800

FOOSUNG 10,380 UP 590

SK Innovation 142,800 UP 6,500

POONGSAN 34,350 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 55,600 DN 1,000

Hansae 19,500 UP 730

(MORE)