KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 49,250 UP 400
CSWIND 52,600 UP 4,500
GKL 15,230 UP 250
KOLON IND 46,000 UP 900
HanmiPharm 318,000 DN 500
SD Biosensor 10,280 UP 460
Meritz Financial 53,600 UP 200
BNK Financial Group 7,040 DN 20
DGB Financial Group 8,170 DN 60
emart 70,100 DN 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY378 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 47,950 UP 550
PIAM 26,850 UP 250
HANJINKAL 41,850 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 98,600 UP 3,200
DoubleUGames 39,750 UP 1,000
HL MANDO 39,200 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 725,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 49,700 UP 500
Netmarble 41,900 UP 250
KRAFTON 153,200 UP 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 61,400 UP 300
ORION 128,800 UP 3,900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,450 UP 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,520 0
BGF Retail 139,200 DN 400
SKCHEM 61,600 UP 600
HDC-OP 10,110 0
HYOSUNG TNC 304,500 UP 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 380,000 UP 12,000
HANILCMT 12,540 UP 140
SKBS 68,200 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,460 UP 40
KakaoBank 23,850 UP 450
HYBE 228,500 UP 5,000
SK ie technology 70,300 UP 2,200
DL E&C 29,500 UP 650
kakaopay 40,300 UP 850
K Car 10,360 UP 350
SKSQUARE 43,500 UP 100
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to arrive in Busan this week
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas