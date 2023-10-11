Youngone Corp 49,250 UP 400

CSWIND 52,600 UP 4,500

GKL 15,230 UP 250

KOLON IND 46,000 UP 900

HanmiPharm 318,000 DN 500

SD Biosensor 10,280 UP 460

Meritz Financial 53,600 UP 200

BNK Financial Group 7,040 DN 20

DGB Financial Group 8,170 DN 60

emart 70,100 DN 300

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY378 00 UP450

KOLMAR KOREA 47,950 UP 550

PIAM 26,850 UP 250

HANJINKAL 41,850 UP 500

CHONGKUNDANG 98,600 UP 3,200

DoubleUGames 39,750 UP 1,000

HL MANDO 39,200 DN 1,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 725,000 DN 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 49,700 UP 500

Netmarble 41,900 UP 250

KRAFTON 153,200 UP 2,000

HD HYUNDAI 61,400 UP 300

ORION 128,800 UP 3,900

ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,450 UP 400

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,520 0

BGF Retail 139,200 DN 400

SKCHEM 61,600 UP 600

HDC-OP 10,110 0

HYOSUNG TNC 304,500 UP 8,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 380,000 UP 12,000

HANILCMT 12,540 UP 140

SKBS 68,200 UP 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,460 UP 40

KakaoBank 23,850 UP 450

HYBE 228,500 UP 5,000

SK ie technology 70,300 UP 2,200

DL E&C 29,500 UP 650

kakaopay 40,300 UP 850

K Car 10,360 UP 350

SKSQUARE 43,500 UP 100

(END)