Yoon, U.S. senators condemn Hamas attack on Israel
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and a bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation met in Seoul on Wednesday and condemned the "indiscriminate attack" on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the presidential office said.
Yoon met with the six-member delegation, including Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, during their swing through South Korea, China and Japan.
"The president and the Senate delegation condemned Hamas' indiscriminate attack on Israel, and agreed that South Korea and the United States will play a constructive role to ensure regional tensions ease and stability is achieved through a swift end to the current situation," the presidential office said in a press release.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to arrive in Busan this week
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up