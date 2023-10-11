(LEAD) Yoon, U.S. senators condemn Hamas attack on Israel

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details of meeting; CHANGES photo)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and a bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation met in Seoul on Wednesday and condemned the "indiscriminate attack" on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the presidential office said.

Yoon met with the six-member delegation, including Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, during their swing through South Korea, China and Japan.

"The president and the Senate delegation condemned Hamas' indiscriminate attack on Israel, and agreed that South Korea and the United States will play a constructive role to ensure regional tensions ease and stability is achieved through a swift end to the current situation," the presidential office said in a press release.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (R) during his meeting with a bipartisan Senate delegation at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 11, 2023, in this photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This marked Yoon's first condemnation of the surprise attack last Saturday that has left thousands dead or injured on both sides.

The other members of the Senate delegation were Sens. Michael Crapo (R-ID), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), John Kennedy (R-LA) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA).

During their meeting, Yoon and the senators also discussed the North Korean nuclear issue and trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.

"The president said North Korea has recently been making more explicit nuclear threats, and stressed it is important at a time like this for South Korea, the U.S. and Japan to show strong solidarity and a determined response posture," the office said.

Yoon also noted that South Korean businesses have created a large number of jobs in the U.S. through large-scale investments in the country, while U.S. companies have contributed to enhancing South Korea's innovative capabilities by expanding investments in the semiconductor, bio and other cutting-edge sectors.

Citing such developments, he sought the U.S. Congress' continued attention so that U.S. economic laws, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, lead to more mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, his office said.

Schumer responded that he was pleased to meet the president again following their meeting during Yoon's state visit to Washington in April, and thanked Yoon for his leadership in strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.

The delegation also expressed their respect for the president for working not for his personal success but for the national interest, and noted they are watching with awe South Korea's growing role and contribution to the global community, the presidential office said.

The delegation further acknowledged the large contributions South Korean companies make to the U.S. economy and pledged Congress' unwavering support for the two countries' alliance and economic cooperation.

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)