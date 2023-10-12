Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Opposition party wins by-election in Seoul (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition DP wins landslide victory in by-election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Israel builds up troops on border with Gaza (Donga Ilbo)
-- 28 incumbent lawmakers on trial, with general elections only six months away (Seoul Shinmun)
-- DP wins by-election in west Seoul (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party loses (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opposition party wins landslide victory in by-election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- DP wins crucial by-election in Gangseo Ward (Hankyoreh)
-- By-election ends in landslide victory for opposition party (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Wall Street watches Israel-Hamas conflict with rapt attention (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics delivers surprise Q3 earnings, pushing up KOSPI 2 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon, U.S. senators condemn Hamas attack (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Israeli strikes flatten neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung Electronics' Q3 profit rebounds on solid phone sales (Korea Times)
