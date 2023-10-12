S. Korean golfer An Byeong-hun suspended by PGA Tour over cough medicine

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun has been suspended by the PGA Tour for three months for violating the organization's anti-doping policy.

The tour announced Wednesday (U.S. local time) that An had tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency contained in a cough medicine available over the counter in his native country.

The suspension is retroactive to Aug. 31, 2023, and An is eligible to return to competition on Dec. 1, 2023.

"He has cooperated fully with the Tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension," the PGA Tour said in a statement posted on its website, adding that it will have no further comment on the suspension at this time.



This USA Today Sports file photo via Reuters shows South Korean PGA Tour player An Byeong-hun during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Aug. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

An released a statement on his Instagram page, saying he should have been more careful with his choice of medication.

"In August, I was suffering from a head cold and cough. As my symptoms worsened, my mother suggested I take a widely available medication from Korea that had helped her through a similar ailment," An wrote. "I took this medicine without checking its contests first, only to later find that it contained a substance that is prohibited under the PGA Tour's anti-doping program. It was the only time I used this medication and in no way did I take it to gain a competitive advantage.

"I regret not being more thorough in my decision-making and take full responsibility for my actions," An continued. "I'd like to thank the PGA Tour for supporting me during this process and look forward to returning to competition in the new year."

An, 32, is the son of two 1988 Olympic table tennis medalists: Ahn Jae-hyung of South Korea and Jiao Zhimin of China. An represented South Korea at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.



This Associated Press file photo shows South Korean PGA Tour player An Byeong-hun during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Aug. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

In August 2009, An became the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious U.S. Amateur at age 17. He notched his first career European Tour victory in May 2015 and was named the Rookie of the Year in Europe that same season.

Currently world No. 53, An has yet to win on the PGA Tour. In the 2022-2023 season, An recorded four top-10 finishes in 31 tournaments, including a runner-up showing at the Wyndham Championship in August.

