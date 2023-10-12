Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Le Sserafim to drop 1st English digital single

All News 09:11 October 12, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will put out its first English digital single, "Perfect Night," on Oct. 27, Source Music, the group's management agency, said Thursday.

The group also made the same announcement on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, at midnight.

"Perfect Night" carries the message that an imperfect day can become enjoyable when spent with friends, according to the agency.

A promotional image for girl group Le Sserafim's upcoming English digital single, "Perfect Night," provided by Source Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

