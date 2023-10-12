Le Sserafim to drop 1st English digital single
All News 09:11 October 12, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will put out its first English digital single, "Perfect Night," on Oct. 27, Source Music, the group's management agency, said Thursday.
The group also made the same announcement on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, at midnight.
"Perfect Night" carries the message that an imperfect day can become enjoyable when spent with friends, according to the agency.
