Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 October 12, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/13 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 23/11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/10 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 22/09 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 22/13 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 24/11 Sunny 10
Gwangju 24/13 Cloudy 20
Jeju 23/17 Sunny 10
Daegu 23/11 Cloudy 20
Busan 23/15 Sunny 0
(END)
