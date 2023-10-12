Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 October 12, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/13 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/10 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 22/09 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 22/13 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 24/11 Sunny 10

Gwangju 24/13 Cloudy 20

Jeju 23/17 Sunny 10

Daegu 23/11 Cloudy 20

Busan 23/15 Sunny 0

(END)

